India's fuel demand hits eight-month peak in November1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 07:19 AM IST
India's fuel demand climbed to an eight-month high in November, government data released on Friday showed, as festivals and a pick-up in industrial activity boosted sales in the world's No. 3 oil consumer.