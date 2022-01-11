OPEN APP
India's fuel demand rose 0.4 pct y/y in December
India's fuel demand rose 0.4% in December compared with the same month last year, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Tuesday.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.43 million tonnes in December.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 4.1% higher from a year earlier at 2.82 million tonnes, while diesel sales increased 1.6% from the same period last year. 

