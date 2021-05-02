India's fuel sales drop in April on Covid wave

Total case load now stands at 1.95 crore with 2,15,542 deaths. "We were near pre-Covid level in March 2021, but new restrictions due to the second Covid-19 wave has temporarily reduced demand, equivalent to about 10 per cent of March 2021 demand for both personal mobility and industrial goods movement," Singh said. "Local fuel consumption will start to look up in June when second pandemic wave is expected to weaken." Fuels sales could have been worse in April but for the elections in some states that saw increased use of vehicles for campaigning. Demand is likely to witness a sharper slump in May due to more impending restrictions. Declining fuel sales will reduce crude intake by refiners, reducing operating run rate.