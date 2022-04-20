India’s FY22 crude oil production misses target by 11.7%2 min read . 07:13 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Crude oil production in India stood at 29,690.78 thousand metric tonne (TMT) in FY2022, 11.67% lower than its target of 33,614.53 TMT, showed provisional data released by the union ministry of petroleum and natural gas on Wednesday.
In FY21, the country had produced 30,494.09 TMT of crude oil.
During March 2022, the production level was 2,526.11 TMT, which is 12.49% lower than target for the month and 3.37% lower than the production of March 2021. During the same month last year, domestic production of oil stood at 2,614.14 TMT.
The decline in production comes at a time when global oil prices are at multi-year high levels amid the continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
At the time of writing the story, the June contract of Brent futures on the Intercontinenal Exchange (ICE) was at $108.35 per barrel, higher by 1.03% from its previous close. The May contract of West Texas Intermediate on the NYMEX rose by 1.06% to $103.65 per barrel.
High global crude prices raise concern in India as the country imports about 85% of its energy requirement. Surge in oil prices are likely to lead to an increase in import bills.
Production of domestic natural gas, improved on a year-on-year basis although it missed the target for the fiscal.
Natural gas production during April-March 2021-22 was 34,023.52 Million Metric Standard Cubic Meters (MMSCM), which is 18.66% higher than the previous year (28,672.56 MMSCM).
It was, however, 9.65% lower than the target of 37,657.24 MMSCM, for the period.
Natural gas production during March 2022 was 2886.23 MMSCM, which is 7.46% higher than the production of March 2021 but 15.49% lower than the monthly target.
The rise in global crude and gas prices amid the Ukraine crisis have also led to a rise in price of downstream products, petrol, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas among others, in the country. During March 22-April 6, petrol and diesel prices rose by around ₹10 per litre.
In Delhi, petrol is now priced at ₹105.41 per litre and while diesel costs ₹96.67 a litre.
CNG in Delhi now costs ₹71.61 per kg with a hike of ₹15.6 per kg in less than six weeks.
Amid the government’s efforts to reduce import dependence in terms of energy, a parliamentary panel recently recommended the government to review its strategy to increase the domestic oil production and take concrete, tangible steps for the same.
In its report submitted to the parliament last month, the standing committee on petroleum and natural gas raised concern over the “very minimal" contribution of oilfields under the ‘new exploration licensing policy’ in the overall production of crude oil in the country.
The report noted that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has assured the panel that from the upcoming financial year (FY23), there would be turnaround in the production of crude in the country and it will witness an increase in production.