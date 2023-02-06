India’s gas demand will surge 500%, share of oil demand to double: PM
- Emphasizing the need and demand for energy in India in the near future, the prime minister noted that the rapid pace of development in India will result in new cities being developed
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India’s gas demand is set to rise 500% going ahead and its share in global oil demand also will increase from the current 5% to 11%.
