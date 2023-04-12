India’s revised gas pricing formula to aid demand, upstream profit stability: Fitch1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 01:52 PM IST
India has revised the APM formula for legacy fields allocated to ONGC and OIL on a nomination basis. Prices for the next month will be 10% of the imported Indian crude basket
New Delhi: India’s decision to limit prices of domestic natural gas from legacy fields to between $4 per million British Thermal Unit (mmbtu) and $6.5 will support margins for city gas distributors, encourage the use of gas, and reduce cash flow volatility for upstream producers, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.
