India’s revised gas pricing formula to aid demand, upstream profit stability: Fitch

India has revised the APM formula for legacy fields allocated to ONGC and OIL on a nomination basis. Prices for the next month will be 10% of the imported Indian crude basket, reflecting the average between the 26th day of the prior month and 25th day of the current month, and be declared on the current month’s last day, subject to the floor and ceiling. The changes followed submission of the Kirit Parikh committee’s recommendations in November 2022, when domestic gas prices under the previous mechanism were at a record high.