India's gasoil sales jump in April first half1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 09:59 AM IST
India's gasoil sales showed a 8.4% rise in the first part of April compared to the same period last month
Indian state refiners posted an 8.4% rise in sales of gasoil to 3.45 million tonnes in the first half of April compared with the same period last month, preliminary sales data showed, indicating higher demand from the agriculture sector and a recovery in industrial activity.
