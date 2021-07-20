NEW DELHI: India’s new petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said the nation's energy goals must be tied to other sustainable development goals (SDGs).

According to a statement from the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP), at the launch of book, The Next Stop: Natural Gas and India’s Journey to a Clean Energy Future, Puri said, “Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will succeed, including on energy, because India will succeed. And India needs to succeed for the SDGs to move forward."

According to the government, India is the only major economy with actions in line to keep global warming below 2°C of pre-industrial levels. India plans to reduce its carbon footprint by 33-35% from its 2005 levels by 2030, as part of its commitments to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change adopted by 195 countries in Paris in 2015.

“Puri also said that because of the “sui generis" nature of the Indian challenge, its goals on energy must be tied to other SDGs such as dignity of girl child or inclusive cities, among others," the statement added.

According to NITI Aayog’s sustainable development goals (SDG) 2020-21 report, while one in three in the labour force is a woman, only 19 among 100 managerial roles have women and less than nine women in 100 persons make it to legislative assemblies.

Speaking at the same event, India’s former petroleum and natural gas minister and the new education minister Dharmendra Pradhan “noted the importance of LPG and how the success of the Ujjwala scheme has brought significant benefits to the lives of common citizens in the form of health of women and children, economic empowerment, and a cleaner environment."

India is working on a raft of measures including clean electricity, ethanol blending with fossil fuels, green mobility, battery storage and green hydrogen to help reduce pollution and facilitate commitments made at COP-21, the UN Climate Change Conference held in France in 2015.

India has also called out nations on their carbon neutral intent announcements and has termed such announcements ‘meaningless’ given that the developed world has already occupied about 67% to 75% of carbon space. This assumes significance in the run-up to the United Nations Climate Change Conference to be held in Glasgow in November this year.

