King Coal is tightening its grip as discoms flock to thermal power while cheaper green power waits for buyers, raising questions over India's ability to meet its energy transition goals.
Green power is cheaper than ever; so why are discoms chasing coal?
SummaryLower prices alone aren't enough for electricity distributors in states—They need stable power at all times, and they do not want to worry about battery supply issues in the future. The answer is right before them: Good old coal, costly and polluting, but reliable as ever.
