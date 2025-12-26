Green power is cheaper than ever; so why are discoms chasing coal?

“We are not sure about the viability of these proposed (green power) projects, with tariffs being quoted very low for standalone battery projects," an official at a state power distributor that has signed up for thermal power said. "Further, there is an 18% GST on battery services, which would increase the cost of power. Batteries are currently imported, and there remain supply chain concerns. Thermal, on the other hand, is reliable with assured fuel supply and its baseload availability. Also, batteries currently can supply power for up to seven hours, and 24X7 supply would continue to require thermal power in the near future,” the official said on condition of anonymity.