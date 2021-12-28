India’s green energy economy received $7.27 billion FDI since 2014-15

In Glasgow last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to bring down India’s total projected carbon emission by 1 billion tonnes by 2030, reduce the carbon intensity of nation’s economy by less than 45% by the end of decade and have net zero carbon emissions by 2070. The commitment also includes to meet 50% of India’s energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030 and increase non-fossil fuel power generation capacity to 500 GW by end of this decade.