India’s green hydrogen hubs could spread beyond the coast, says report

India’s next green hydrogen hubs may not be confined to its coastline. Non-coastal districts in Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Punjab could also emerge as viable production centres, helped by access to clean energy and demand from industries such as fertilizer and steel, according to a report by WRI India, a research organisation and think tank focused on sustainability and socially equitable development.”

Coastal locations have traditionally been favoured for green hydrogen projects because of access to water and ports, which can support exports. But WRI India’s assessment points to several inland locations where the combination of power, water, pipelines and industrial demand could make production viable.

Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the Centre aims to develop India as a global green hydrogen hub, with annual production capacity of 5 million tonne per annum by 2030.

As of the start of 2026, India’s installed green hydrogen capacity stood at about 8,000 tonnes, with most of it located in Gujarat, followed by Karnataka and Haryana.

Indian companies have also been tying up globally to export green hydrogen and derivatives such as green ammonia and green methanol. India is also pushing for wider global adoption of energy-transition technologies, including green hydrogen.

Inland hubs In Jharkhand, Bokaro and Dhanbad have emerged as suitable locations. Bokaro has access to a gas pipeline network, surface water, adequate power transmission infrastructure and consumer industries. Dhanbad’s suitability stems from its proximity to hydropower plants, surface water availability and industrial consumers, the report said.

In Punjab, Bhatinda could benefit from a renewable energy park that can provide cheaper green power, along with a fertilizer plant and access to a gas pipeline network. Moga, meanwhile, has access to surface water, gas pipelines and power transmission infrastructure.

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Kota in Rajasthan could also support green hydrogen production, given the presence of fertilizer industries as potential consumers, along with surface water and hydropower plants for cheaper green power.

"Kota in Rajasthan is driven by the presence of fertilizer industries, hydropower generation, water sources and nearby gas pipelines. Similarly, Bokaro in Jharkhand has access to gas pipeline network, water resources, power transmission network, and consumer industries," Anuraag Nallapaneni, programme lead for hydrogen at WRI India said.

Other suitable non-coastal locations identified by the report include Khandwa and Khargone in Madhya Pradesh and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The report said highly suitable sites in non-coastal states also tend to form regional clusters. “However, these regions bring together multiple criteria distributed within the same district or adjacent areas, collectively contributing to higher suitability,” it said.

Coastal states, however, remain important to the emerging green hydrogen network. The report identified Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh; Mumbai in Maharashtra; Angul and Paradeep in Odisha; Chennai in Tamil Nadu; and Gadag, Koppal and Mangaluru in Karnataka as suitable locations.