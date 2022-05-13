India’s import of crude oil touches record high in April

Iraq remained the top supplier, with a combined 1.2 million barrels a day. Strong West Asia arrivals offset volumes from West Africa and the US, it added. A strong Brent-Dubai exchange-of-futures-for-swaps in the start of the year due to surging Brent futures prompted refiners from India to turn towards Dubai-pegged crudes from the Middle East, which rose to a record 73% in April, from 69% in March and 67% in February, it said.

