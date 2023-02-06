New Delhi: The ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ or LiFE initiative of India for the adoption of energy-efficient behaviour can save the world $440 billion in 2030, according to a report by International Energy Agency (IEA)

The report titled ‘LiFE lessons from India’ said that the saving would be equivalent to around 5% of all fuel spending across the global economy in that year.

“LiFE measures would also save consumers globally around $440 billion in 2030 through both lower consumption and lower prices, according to the IEA modeling," it said.

Proactive global implementation of LiFE measures can bring substantial co-benefits in terms of reducing inequalities in energy consumption, mitigation of air pollution, cost savings, and improvements in well-being and health, it said.

Global energy consumption and the resulting emissions are highly unequal between and within countries. Globally, North America is the region with the highest energy consumption per capita, followed by Russia and Central Asia, and the Middle East.

On the other hand, Africa’s energy consumption is one-third of the world average, while India’s is 35%. But there are also large inequalities within countries.

In advanced economies, the poorest 30% have per capita emissions below the global average, while the richest 10% have emissions seven times the global average.

In emerging market and developing countries, the richest 10% have per capita emissions above the poorest 80% of the population in advanced economies.

On aggregate, there are more opportunities for LiFE measures to streamline energy demand and reduce emissions in advanced economies, as per the report. Based on IEA modelling, the reductions in annual per capita CO2 emissions from behavioural change in advanced economies by 2030 are three to four-times greater than in developing economies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) initiativeat COP26 in Glasgow in November 2021 to encourage the adoption of sustainable lifestyles to tackle the environment and climate crisis.

The initiative was further developed and formally launched in October 2022 by the prime minister and the UN Secretary General António Guterrez as Mission LiFE, a global mass-movement led by India to nudge individual and community behavioural change in order to reduce emissions, protect the environment and conserve resources.

LiFE draws on India’s experience of mounting successful large-scale behavioural change campaigns to address waste, sanitation and clean cooking challenges.

According to the report, India’s economy is already 10% more energy efficient than both the global and G20 average. India took less time to go from half to full electricity access than other major economies.

Already the third largest national market globally for renewables, India has recently seen the growth of consumer-centric solutions like distributed solar PV take off, with rooftop solar growing 30-fold in less than a decade.

Supportive policies and awareness campaigns in India have also driven electric passenger vehicles to a market share of almost 5% in 2022, with sales tripling from 2021.