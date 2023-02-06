India’s ‘LiFE’ initiative can save $440 bn globally in 2030: IEA Report
- The saving would be equivalent to around 5% of all fuel spending across the global economy in that year, IEA said
New Delhi: The ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ or LiFE initiative of India for the adoption of energy-efficient behaviour can save the world $440 billion in 2030, according to a report by International Energy Agency (IEA)
