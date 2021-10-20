India’s power and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh on Wednesday said that India’s non-fossil fuel based capacity is on-track to surpass the 40% target under its nationally determined contribution (NDC).

This statement came at the fourth general assembly of International Solar Alliance (ISA) in the run up to COP-26 in Glasgow. According to the government, India has already reached 38.5% of its installed power capacity from non-fossil fuels and this will go upto 66% by 2030. Also, India has already reached an emission reduction of 28%.

Singh, who is also the president of ISA, the first treaty-based international government organization headquartered in India emphasized that solving the problem of energy access is very important, with ISA enabling the same for 800 million people worldwide.

With as many as 98 member countries, ISA co-founded by India during the 2015 climate change conference in Paris has assumed centre-stage for India’ attempts at a global climate leadership role. India and France have front-ended attempts to set up ISA, which has become India’s calling card on climate change. ISA has been termed as a “political project" by France.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.