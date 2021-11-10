Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Energy /  India's October fuel demand surges, petrol sales hit record

India's October fuel demand surges, petrol sales hit record

Diesel sales, which typically rise ahead of the Diwali festival, rose nearly 20% from September to 6.61 million tonnes.
2 min read . 07:54 AM IST Reuters

October's sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.3% and 3.4% higher than in 2019 and 2020 respectively

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's fuel demand rose in October to a seven-month peak, with gasoline sales surging to an all-time high, government data showed on Tuesday, as festivals boosted mobility and economic activity in the world's third biggest oil consumer.

India's fuel demand rose in October to a seven-month peak, with gasoline sales surging to an all-time high, government data showed on Tuesday, as festivals boosted mobility and economic activity in the world's third biggest oil consumer.

Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, rose over 12% to 17.87 million tonnes last month from September. It was up 0.8% from the corresponding period last year and 3% from October 2019, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed.

Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, rose over 12% to 17.87 million tonnes last month from September. It was up 0.8% from the corresponding period last year and 3% from October 2019, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Consumption got a boost from the start of the festival season in October, offsetting the impact of high prices, Refinitiv analyst Ehsan Ul-Haq said.

October's sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.3% and 3.4% higher than in 2019 and 2020 respectively and at 2.75 million tonnes, was the highest-ever monthly figure recorded as per data going back to 1998.

Improving vaccination coverage and the opening up of schools, colleges and offices helped demand, said Prashant Vasisht, vice president and co-head, corporate ratings at ICRA.

Diesel sales, which typically rise ahead of the Diwali festival, rose nearly 20% from September to 6.61 million tonnes, helped along by the quickest monthly expansion in the country's factory activity in eight months.

Consumption of diesel, which accounts for about 40% of India's refined fuel sales, was also up 1.5% from October 2020, but down 5.6% year-on-year.

India, Asia's third-largest economy, reduced excise duty on petrol by 5 rupees ($0.0674) per litre, and that on diesel by 10 rupees ($0.1348) per litre, last week.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Why Sebi's latest accounting diktat has sparked an uproar

Tata group and the coming big real estate sale

Tips to save money on a foreign holiday

Why India is rewriting its bankruptcy code

The lower prices and an uptick in economic activity should also aid diesel demand, ICRA's Vasisht added. Compared to last year, sales of cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), increased nearly 3% to 2.49 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 5.2% to 1.28 million tonnes. ($1 = 74.1900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Eileen Soreng, Bharat Govind Gautam and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Arpan Varghese)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!