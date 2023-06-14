India’s oil & gas production to achieve mid-decade peak in 2027: S&P Global

India’s oil & gas production to achieve mid-decade peak in 2027: S&P Global1 min read 14 Jun 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri had recently said India will need to pursue an aggressive upstream policy to ensure energy security as the bulk of the demand will come from the oil and gas sector
New Delhi: India’s oil and gas production is expected to achieve a mid-decade peak between 2023 and 2032, around 2027, driven by the KG-Basin projects operated by Reliance Industries Limited and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), according to a report released by S&P Global Commodity Insights on Wednesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×