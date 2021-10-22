India’s oil production continues to falter in September, gas production rises

“Crude oil production during September 2021 was 2,443.3 TMT, which is 5.49% lower than target for the month and 1.74% lower than the production of September 2020. Cumulative crude oil production during April-September, 2021 was 14,924.5 TMT, which is 3.68% and 2.92% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively," ministry of petroleum and natural gas said in its monthly production report for September on Friday.