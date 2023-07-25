Oil marketing firms likely to hit ₹1 tn in operating profit this fiscal: Report

New Delhi: India’s oil marketing companies (OMCs) are poised for a robust rebound in operating profit this fiscal, with Crisil Ratings forecasting a potential surge to ₹1 trillion. This projection is in sharp contrast to average operating profit of around ₹60,000 crore recorded between fiscals 2017 and 2022, and three times higher ₹33,000 crore reported in FY23.

Crisil Ratings, in its analysis of three OMCs that collectively represent the entire sector, has indicated a positive outlook for the current fiscal. The likely resurgence in operating profit comes as a much-needed respite for the sector, which had grappled with weakened credit metrics in recent fiscals due to lacklustre profitability and substantial capital expenditure (capex).

The core business model of government-owned OMCs revolves around two segments: refining and marketing. The refining segment garners revenue through gross refining margins, which is the value of refined products at the refinery gate minus the cost of crude oil used in the production process. The marketing division, on the other hand, earns a margin from the sale of petrol, diesel, and other petroleum products primarily through retail outlets.

During fiscal year 2023, the sector reported record-breaking gross refining margins averaging at $15 per barrel. This unprecedented achievement was driven by robust global demand, particularly for diesel, amid soaring prices of alternative fuels such as natural gas amid EU’s sanctions on Russian energy products.

However, the sector faced challenges as crude oil prices surged to an average of $94 per barrel during the fiscal year. Surprisingly, retail prices had remained unchanged since May 2022, resulting in substantial marketing losses amounting to ₹8 per litre. Consequently, the overall profitability of OMCs remained subdued in the last fiscal year.

Nevertheless, as the year progressed, OMCs saw a gradual decline in crude oil prices, eventually allowing them to transition from operating losses in the initial quarters to strong profits in the fourth quarter.

“This fiscal should see a switch in the growth drivers. Marketing margins could veer to an operating profit of ₹5-7 per litre, while gross refining margins may moderate to $6-8 per barrel as global product demand-supply imbalance eases. This forecast is predicated on crude oil price averaging $80 per barrel and no cut in retail pump prices,“ Naveen Vaidyanathan, director, Crisil Ratings said.

The projected rebound in operating profit assumes great significance for the sector, which has undergone a significant surge in capex – approximately ₹3.3 trillion between fiscals 2017 and 2023 – to augment capacity in downstream refining and petrochemicals, product pipelines, and marketing infrastructure.

Consequently, the sector’s gross debt has more than doubled from ₹1.2 trillion in fiscal 2017 to ₹2.6 trillion in fiscal 2023, exacerbating concerns amid subdued profitability.

“Despite continued capex, improved profitability should help shore up the standalone credit metrics of OMCs from last fiscal’s low levels. For instance, interest coverage could improve to 7.4 times versus 2.4 times last fiscal,“ said Joanne Gonsalves, associate director, Crisil Ratings.