Oil marketing firms likely to hit ₹1 tn in operating profit this fiscal: Report

Oil marketing firms likely to hit ₹1 tn in operating profit this fiscal: Report2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 04:07 PM IST
The likely resurgence in operating profit comes as a much-needed respite for the sector, which had grappled with weakened credit metrics in recent fiscals due to lacklustre profitability and substantial capital expenditure
New Delhi: India’s oil marketing companies (OMCs) are poised for a robust rebound in operating profit this fiscal, with Crisil Ratings forecasting a potential surge to ₹1 trillion. This projection is in sharp contrast to average operating profit of around ₹60,000 crore recorded between fiscals 2017 and 2022, and three times higher ₹33,000 crore reported in FY23.
