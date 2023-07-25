Oil marketing firms likely to hit 1 tn in operating profit this fiscal: Report

The core business model of government-owned OMCs revolves around two segments: refining and marketing. The refining segment garners revenue through gross refining margins, which is the value of refined products at the refinery gate minus the cost of crude oil used in the production process. The marketing division, on the other hand, earns a margin from the sale of petrol, diesel, and other petroleum products primarily through retail outlets.

