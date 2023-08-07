India's petroleum products consumption grows 10% in FY231 min read 07 Aug 2023, 05:45 PM IST
Robust economic growth, increased industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development, along with rising vehicle sales, contributed to the overall higher demand for transportation, energy, and fuel
New Delhi: The country's consumption of petroleum products during FY2022-23 grew 10% compared to the previous fiscal year, reaching a volume of about 223 million tonne, said minister of state for petroleum & natural gas, Rameswar Teli
