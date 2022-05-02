This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Power demand in India: Power consumption in April last year was recorded at 117.08 BU, which was higher than 84.55 BU in the same month of 2020
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Amid the rise in mercury level in the country, the power consumption grew 13.6% year-on-year to 132.98 billion units (BU) in April, according to power ministry data. Power consumption in April last year was recorded at 117.08 BU, which was higher than 84.55 BU in the same month of 2020.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amid the rise in mercury level in the country, the power consumption grew 13.6% year-on-year to 132.98 billion units (BU) in April, according to power ministry data. Power consumption in April last year was recorded at 117.08 BU, which was higher than 84.55 BU in the same month of 2020.
On the other hand, the peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, during April this year remained at an all-time high of 207.11 GW. The peak power supply stood at 182.37 GW in April 2021 and 132.73 GW in April 2020.
On the other hand, the peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, during April this year remained at an all-time high of 207.11 GW. The peak power supply stood at 182.37 GW in April 2021 and 132.73 GW in April 2020.
The unprecedented electricity use resulted in widespread power cuts in April, as utilities scrambled to manage demand as coal supplies dwindled. Power supply fell short of demand by 2.41 billion units, or 1.8%, the worst since October 2015.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The demand for power in Delhi rose 42% in April, 36% in Punjab, and 28% in Rajasthan, respectively, government data showed. Soaring temperatures lead to a 74.7% rise in electricity use in the hilly state, Sikkim. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, two other mountainous states thronged by tourists seeking a retreat from the heat of the plains, saw power demand surge by more than a sixth because of the higher temperatures.
Other northern states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand in the east saw demand for electricity rise more than 25%, the data showed. Andhra Pradesh state suffered its worst power cuts in more than six years because of the heatwave, according to the data
As per the experts, India is likely to face more power cuts as utilities' inventories of coal, which were at the lowest pre-summer levels in at least nine years, declined 13%, despite state-run Coal India, which makes up 80% of India's coal output, ramping up production by more than 27%. Besides, electricity use is expected to grow as India's weather office has forecast above normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the west-central, northwest, north, and northeast.