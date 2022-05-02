As per the experts, India is likely to face more power cuts as utilities' inventories of coal, which were at the lowest pre-summer levels in at least nine years, declined 13%, despite state-run Coal India, which makes up 80% of India's coal output, ramping up production by more than 27%. Besides, electricity use is expected to grow as India's weather office has forecast above normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the west-central, northwest, north, and northeast.

