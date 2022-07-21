India’s power demand set to surge 6% for 2nd straight year: Crisil

Over the past decade, peak power demand, which is the highest demand in a specific period, has consistently grown faster than base power demand, or the total power requirement. Surging peak demand increases the need for rapid generation at utilities
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: India's demand for power is likely to grow over 6% for the second consecutive year in FY23, according to a Crisil report. The current fiscal will also be the second year of power demand growing above pre-pandemic levels and the long-period average of 5%.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: India's demand for power is likely to grow over 6% for the second consecutive year in FY23, according to a Crisil report. The current fiscal will also be the second year of power demand growing above pre-pandemic levels and the long-period average of 5%.
This trend of above-average growth could continue for two more years, as per the report.
This trend of above-average growth could continue for two more years, as per the report.
The past three decadal trends show power demand tangoes with economic cycles. On an average, demand has grown 100 basis points slower than gross domestic product (GDP). Crisil foresees India’s GDP growth at 7.3% this fiscal.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Last financial year, demand grew 8.2% over fiscal 2021, when it had contracted 1.2% due to the pandemic, and 6.9% above pre-pandemic level in fiscal 2020, underscoring the robustness of recovery. The surge was driven by commercial and industrial (C&I) segments, as manufacturing and services activity picked up.
The first quarter of this fiscal has already seen 18.7% year-on-year growth, in line with economic recovery, the report said.
“The first quarter may have accounted for 75% of the expected incremental power demand for this fiscal, with consumption surging across key categories — agriculture, residential, and C&I. While rising ambient temperatures have propped residential offtake, high prices of diesel has cranked up demand for subsidised power from the farm sector. The upcoming festive season, if robust, will also trigger higher-than-expected power demand growth," said Hetal Gandhi, director, CRISIL Research.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The forecast assumes slower expansion in the second and third quarters amid expectations of lower export growth because of rising concerns over recession in two of India’s top trade partners.
Over the past decade, peak power demand, which is the highest demand in a specific period, has consistently grown faster than base power demand, or the total power requirement. Surging peak demand increases the need for rapid generation at utilities.
Short-term power purchases accounted for 13% of overall generation last fiscal, a 300 bps rise in just a year. Within this, the share of power exchange volume spiked 46% from an average 30% over the past decade.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It noted that the trend is no different this year. Peak demand in the first quarter grew 20%, while base demand rose 19%.
Rise in demand and supply constraints triggered a sharp increase in spot electricity prices, which led the government to cap spot prices. In terms of net bids, not only did purchases rise substantially, but also sellers were limited amid supply constraints due to high international prices of coal and natural gas.
Periods in which purchase bids were higher than sale bids led to disproportionate increase in spot prices.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The continuous rise in power exchange purchase bids has cranked up prices in the merchant markets to an average ₹7.8 per unit in the first quarter versus ₹4.4 per unit last fiscal. With demand forecast to be high this year, too, dependency on the short-term market would sustain. That should keep merchant tariffs above ₹5 per unit this fiscal," said Surbhi Kaushal, associate director, Crisil Research.
Those queuing up at exchanges are states with either a high share of C&I consumers (43% on average), or high dependency on coal-based power supply (60% on average, in the fuel mix), along with heavy dependence on imported coal-based power plants. With high demand growth and coal supply constraints, these states are buying, on average, 2.7 times of their normal procurement of the past five years.