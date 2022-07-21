India’s power demand set to surge 6% for 2nd straight year: Crisil

“The first quarter may have accounted for 75% of the expected incremental power demand for this fiscal, with consumption surging across key categories — agriculture, residential, and C&I. While rising ambient temperatures have propped residential offtake, high prices of diesel has cranked up demand for subsidised power from the farm sector. The upcoming festive season, if robust, will also trigger higher-than-expected power demand growth," said Hetal Gandhi, director, CRISIL Research.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}