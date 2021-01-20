India's power demand surges to record high Wednesday

NEW DELHI: In what is being viewed as an indication of much-awaited economic recovery, India’ electricity demand surged to an all-time high of 185.82 gigawatts (GW) early Wednesday.

The previous record of 182.88 GW was registered on 30 December. This assumes significance as the Indian economy has been battered by pandemic-induced disruptions. Energy consumption, especially that of electricity and refinery products, is typically linked to overall demand in the economy.

Also Read | Why server stacks are the new realty play

“Power demand continues to surge. Yet another record - all India demand : 185.82 GW ie 185, 822 MW at 09:35hrs today ie 20/01/21. It has crossed previous all India demand of 182.89 GW ie 182, 888 MW on 30th December, 20," Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, secretary, power ministry, said in a tweet.

India has an installed power-generation capacity of 373.43GW. The country’s peak electricity demand fell after commercial and industrial power demand took a hit as factories shut down during the lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of the pandemic. However, domestic consumption, which generates comparatively lower tariffs, had risen.

Of the total electricity demand load pattern, industrial and agricultural consumption accounts for 41.16% and 17.69%, respectively. Commercial electricity consumption accounts for 8.24% of demand.

To be sure, one swallow does not a summer make. However, Wednesday's development follows other economic indicators such as refineries, GST collections, and railway freight witnessing a revival. India’s peak electricity demand in FY19 was 168.74GW.

This also comes in the backdrop of state run NTPC group registering a 3.8% year-on-year increase in electricity generation during April-December. India’s largest power generation utility on Monday registered its highest daily gross electricity generation of 1009 million units.

Power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh had earlier said that India’s electricity demand has risen, with December’s daily consumption in excess of 5-10 gigawatt (GW) when compared to last year.

“We have weathered corona well and the entire system is out of it and demand is increasing," Singh had told Mint in an interview earlier.

India’s per capita power consumption at about 1149 kilowatt-hour (kWh) is among the lowest in the world compared with the global per capita consumption of 3,600 kWh. The country's peak electricity demand has been low due to issues such as precarious finances of some state-owned electricity distribution companies, which prevents them from procuring the requisite quantum of power.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via