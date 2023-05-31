India may need up to 27 GW new coal-based power plants till FY321 min read 31 May 2023, 05:42 PM IST
Investments of ₹2.18 trillion and ₹1.85 trillion are projected for the setting up of thermal power plants during FY22-27 and FY27-32 respectively,
New Delhi: Coal will continue to dominate India’s power landscape, despite the country’s push for renewable energy. The plan anticipates an additional need for 19-27 gigawatts (GW) of coal-based power till FY2032, supplementing the under-construction capacity of 26.9 GW.
