NEW DELHI: Power and new and renewable energy minister, R. K. Singh, met with a prominent delegation from the European Union (EU) in New Delhi yesterday to delve into avenues for enhancing cooperation under the esteemed EU-India Clean Energy and Climate Partnership. The meeting witnessed the presence of Frans Timmermans, executive vice president for the European Green Deal, and delved into diverse facets of clean energy and climate action.

With a focused approach on fortifying the joint efforts between the EU and India, Minister Singh underscored the escalating power demands faced by India, projecting a staggering doubling of the country’s capacity to 416 GW by the year 2030. He added that despite India’s low per capita and cumulative emissions, the nation has emerged as a trailblazer in both energy transition and climate action.

“In order to provide round-the-clock renewable energy and transition to Net Zero, storage is needed. The government is coming up with bids for more storage and is encouraging other countries to add manufacturing facilities," Singh stated.

The minister also proposed joint pilots between India and the EU in areas such as green steel and other frontier technologies. He mentioned India’s ongoing pilot for round-the-clock renewables, which utilises hydrogen and ammonia as storage.

The executive vice president of the European Green Deal commended India for its leadership in renewable energy and energy efficiency. He suggested bringing the agenda of energy efficiency to the global stage and establishing global energy efficiency targets.

R K Singh and the EU delegation discussed collaboration opportunities in grid-scale battery-based energy storage systems, with India emerging as a significant market for green mobility. They also addressed the need to detoxify agriculture and ensure access to clean energy for populations lacking energy access.

The EU delegation included Ugo Astuto, ambassador of the European Union to India, and other representatives. The Indian delegation included Alok Kumar, power secretary, and Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, new and renewable energy secretary, among others.