India and EU foster cooperation in advancing clean energy and climate goals1 min read 27 May 2023, 02:38 PM IST
India emphasised that despite India’s low per capita and cumulative emissions, the nation has emerged as a trailblazer in both energy transition and climate action
NEW DELHI: Power and new and renewable energy minister, R. K. Singh, met with a prominent delegation from the European Union (EU) in New Delhi yesterday to delve into avenues for enhancing cooperation under the esteemed EU-India Clean Energy and Climate Partnership. The meeting witnessed the presence of Frans Timmermans, executive vice president for the European Green Deal, and delved into diverse facets of clean energy and climate action.
