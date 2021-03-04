India’s record-high pump prices threaten road to recovery

While revenue gains from taxes on retail fuel are key for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India’s states to boost spending in the economy that exited a rare recession last quarter, the RBI sees those levies, along with elevated crude prices, already pushing core inflation higher. Any withdrawal of the easy monetary policy to combat price-growth will lead to a spike in borrowing costs, in turn hurting consumption and business activity at a time when millions of Indians are still out of work due to the pandemic.