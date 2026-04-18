India’s renewable energy-led transition a major step towards nation’s economic and strategic future

Energy has always shaped the fortunes of nations. In today’s world of escalating tensions and geopolitical uncertainty, energy has also emerged as a fault line of vulnerability.

For a rapidly growing economy such as India, reliable and affordable energy is inseparable from economic progress, industrial expansion and national resilience.

Yet the country’s continued dependence on imported fossil fuels exposes it to risks far beyond its borders.

In 2025, India’s oil and gas import bill approached $140 billion, underscoring why energy independence is moving to the centre of economic policy.

A significant share of this vulnerability stems from the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow maritime passage through which roughly 20% of global oil supply flows.

India’s exposure to this chokepoint is considerable, with an estimated 35–40% of its crude imports passing through the strait, largely from producers such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

Any disruption could trigger supply shocks, fuel price spikes and wider economic pressure.

In this context, renewable energy offers a strategic pathway to reduce dependence.

With India importing nearly 85% of its crude oil and over half of its natural gas, according to the International Energy Agency, every addition to domestic renewable capacity helps mitigate exposure to global price volatility and strengthens long-term energy security.

Renewable energy leap Over the past decade, India has taken decisive steps in this direction by accelerating the transition towards sustainable power.

Our country is blessed with abundant solar and wind resources, viable pumped hydro storage sites, a robust national grid that enables power to flow from renewable-rich regions to demand centres, strong subsea cable landing infrastructure, and most importantly of all, one of the world’s largest pools of engineering and digital talent.

At the COP26 in Glasgow, India committed to sourcing 50% of its power capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030 and installing 500 GW of such capacity.

According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, over 180 GW has already been installed, with solar leading the expansion and similar momentum emerging in the industry.

Addressing key constraints But as India accelerates this shift, the renewable energy sector is encountering two immediate constraints that deserve attention.

The first is capital. India’s energy transition requires trillions of rupees in capital investment over the coming decades.

Projects are typically financed with 75-80% debt, with equity providing the balance.

Our country has set an ambitious goal of adding roughly 50 gigawatts of renewable capacity annually.

Yet the internal cash generation from existing renewable assets may only support a fraction of that expansion.

Historically, the gap has been bridged by global pension funds, private equity and public market capital.

But tighter global liquidity and subdued renewable equity markets are making it harder to secure that capital.

The second constraint is more technical but equally important, and that involves the system’s ability to absorb solar power.

Solar generation is concentrated during the middle of the day. A 100-megawatt solar plant may average 25 megawatts across a full day, but in the afternoon, it produces close to its full capacity and nothing at night.

As solar penetration increases, a mismatch arises between when electricity is generated and when it is consumed.

The answer lies in storage, which is rapidly emerging as the backbone of the next phase of renewable growth.

According to Bloomberg NEF, global energy storage deployment is expected to exceed 400 GW by 2030 — more than ten times today’s installed base.

Grid-scale batteries can respond within milliseconds, helping maintain grid stability and manage peak demand as renewable penetration rises. Pumped hydro storage provides an equally critical capability.

India already has more than 4.7 GW of operational pumped storage capacity and over 40 GW of projects under various stages of development and planning.

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Hybrid as the preferred architecture India has already positioned itself in the top five wind markets, with China having the largest wind capacity globally, followed by the United States, Germany and Spain.

Currently, India is adding 55 GW of Wind capacity, with major contributions from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

With the replacement of small turbines with modern turbines of 5 MW, India is expected to accelerate with annual installation of 8 to 10 GW in the short term and further expand its horizons, covering the offshore sector to touch its capacity of 30 to 40 GW in the long run.

Hybrid renewable projects combining solar, wind and storage are increasingly becoming the preferred architecture for large power systems.

By combining multiple generation sources with storage, these projects can deliver round-the-clock renewable electricity while improving plant utilisation and grid stability.

Equally important will be the rapid expansion of transmission infrastructure.

India plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in transmission networks over the coming decades to move renewable electricity from resource-rich regions to major demand centres.

Without this transmission expansion, renewable growth could face physical grid constraints.

For India, the clean energy transition is therefore not just about protecting the planet. It is also about protecting the nation’s economic and strategic future.