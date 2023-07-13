India’s renewable energy sector likely to add 45 GW by 2025: Report2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 05:22 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s renewable energy sector is poised for a major expansion, with projections suggesting an increase of around 45 gigawatts (GW) by the fiscal year 2025, according to a report from CareEdge Ratings. This boom in capacity is attributed to a substantial project pipeline and an attractive bidding roadmap luring developers into the space.
