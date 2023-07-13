India’s renewable energy sector likely to add 45 GW by 2025: Report

Jatin Arya, associate director at CareEdge Ratings, said, “The government’s strong policy focus continues to drive the growth of the renewable energy sector. In addition to outlining a positive bidding trajectory, the government has recognized the challenges faced by developers, including the low availability of domestic modules and high module prices. To address these concerns, the government has announced a timeline extension until March 2024 for under-construction projects and a suspension of the Approved List of Module Manufacturers (ALMM) until March 2024, providing developers with the necessary flexibility. Furthermore, the overall macro environment is becoming more favorable for developers, as module prices have significantly decreased."