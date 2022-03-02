India’s smart metering programme hits a snag, bids suspended till 15 Mar

The Union power ministry on 10 January wrote to state-owned Power Finance Corp. (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corp. (REC), “Based on information available on the rollout of these smart meters so far, and feedback gathered from various stakeholders and in meetings, a few problems have also been noted in the projects," and added, “This has led to delays in implementation of smart metering projects." Mint has seen a copy of the letter. The ministry further said, “Only those bidders would be considered and evaluated in the Bids that have effectively demonstrated an end-to-end prepaid Smart Metering solution." PFC and REC are nodal agencies implementing RDSS, which has a compulsory smart metering ecosystem component.