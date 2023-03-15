India’s solar open access installations up 92%, with 2.5 GW added in 2022: Report1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 04:06 PM IST
In 2022, Karnataka added the most solar open access capacity, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The top five states comprised 77% of total installations during the year.
New Delhi: India added 2.5 gigawatts (GW) of solar open access in 2022, an increase of 92% compared to the 1.3 GW installed in calendar year 2021, adding that this was the highest on record, according to the newly released report: 2022 Q4 & Annual Mercom India Solar Open Access Market Report.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×