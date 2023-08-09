India’s solar parks generate 10.2 GW power nationwide: Minister1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 06:05 PM IST
The Development of Solar Parks and Ultra Mega Solar Power Projects initiative has been granted an approved budget of ₹8,100 crores
New Delhi: Union minister for new & renewable energy and power R. K. Singh on Wednesday said India’s solar power projects’ initiative has resulted in the establishment of solar projects boasting a collective capacity of 10.2 GW across the country.
