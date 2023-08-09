New Delhi: Union minister for new & renewable energy and power R. K. Singh on Wednesday said India’s solar power projects’ initiative has resulted in the establishment of solar projects boasting a collective capacity of 10.2 GW across the country.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, the minister emphasized that the “Development of Solar Parks and Ultra Mega Solar Power Projects" initiative has been granted an approved budget of ₹8,100 crores. The scheme has been extended till the fiscal year 2025-26, without any additional financial outlay.

Singh said the government has sanctioned a total of 50 solar parks in 12 states, aggregating an impressive 37,990 MW capacity. Out of these sanctioned parks, 11 have been successfully completed, collectively generating 8,521 MW. Further, 7 Solar Parks have reached partial completion, contributing 3,985 MW to the nation’s solar capacity.

The cumulative outcome of these endeavors has manifested in the creation of solar projects with an impressive 10,237 MW capacity within these solar parks, reflecting the nation’s strides towards sustainable energy adoption.

Highlighting the recent growth trajectory, the minister noted a substantial increase of 2,292 MW in the electricity generation capacity of solar projects housed within various solar parks during the past three years.

“Around 69,000 hectares of land has been acquired so far for solar parks. Provision of land for Solar Parks is responsibility of the concerned state/UT government. Further, the Solar Park scheme encourages use of waste/non-agricultural land for development of Solar Parks," he added.