India’s solar power tariffs expected to touch 2.6-2.7 per unit: Crisil Ratings

NEW DELHI : India’s solar power tariffs are expected to touch ₹2.6-2.7 per unit due to the increase in the goods and services tax (GST) on renewable energy equipment and the proposed customs duty on imported solar modules, according to Crisil Ratings.

A higher GST is being levied on cells, modules and inverters from 1 October after the 45th GST council meeting held on 17 September recommended increasing the GST on ‘Specified Renewable Energy Devices and parts’ from 5% to 12%.

This comes against the backdrop of solar tariffs firming up in the recent auctions rounds as compared to a record low of ₹1.99 per unit in December 2020. India’s solar tariffs are on an upswing due to factors such as higher commodity prices and a 40% basic customs duty on solar modules and 25% on solar cells to be imposed from April 2022.

“The government of India has increased the GST on critical components of a solar project such as photovoltaic cells and modules from 5% to 12% with effect from 1 October 2021. This has increased the total taxation on a solar project from 8-9% to 12-13%1. It will more than double to ~30% when customs duty of 40% on imported solar modules kicks in from 1 April 2022," Crisil Ratings said in a statement.

The spike in global conventional fuel prices such as crude oil, gas and coal is now playing out in the solar space with module prices touching 28 cent kilowatt-hour (kWh), the highest since 2019 as reported by Mint earlier.

“An increase in tariffs envisaged in future bids may scare away state distribution companies and add to an already large capacity of 20 GW that has been bid-out but haven’t found a buyer for the electricity," Aditya Jhaver, director, CRISIL Ratings said in the statement.

With modules accounting for nearly 60% of a solar power project’s total cost, any price increase will impact the internal rate of return (IRR) from such projects, many of which have already signed power purchase agreements (PPAs). With India having strict commissioning deadlines, the failure to meet them will result in penalties for developers.

“Additionally, module prices increased to 23-24 cents per watt in first half of current fiscal from an average 21 cents per watt (for a mono-crystalline module) last fiscal," the statement said and added, “This was primarily due to significant increase in the polysilicon prices—a key component used in solar cells—because of disruptions at the manufacturing facilities of Chinese manufacturers."

Despite running the world’s largest green energy programme, India has a domestic manufacturing capacity of only 3GW for solar cells and 15GW for solar modules. India’s solar cells and modules imports came down to $571.65 million in last financial year as compared to $2.16 billion and $1.68 billion in 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively. Of $571.65 million worth solar cells and module imports in 2020-21 by India, China alone accounted for $494.87 million followed by Thailand that accounted for $18.76 million.

“Compared with fiscal 2021, we expect the project cost to increase by 15-20% ( ₹60 lakh- ₹70 lakh per MW) on average to ₹4.2-4.3 crore per MW next fiscal from ₹3.6 crore- ₹3.7 crore per MW seen during last few fiscals. This might make future solar bids expensive at ₹2.6-2.7 per unit compared with the lows of ₹2.0-2.2 per unit seen during fiscal 2021, for developers to maintain returns of 11-12%," Ankit Hakhu, director, Crisil Ratings said in the statement.

According to the Central Electricity Authority, by 2030, the country’s power requirement would be 817GW, more than half of which would be clean energy, and 280GW would be from solar energy alone. To achieve the target of 280GW, around 25GW of solar energy capacity is needed to be installed every year till 2030.

“The above calculation on tariffs includes an anticipated reduction in prices of solar module to 20-21 cents per watt next fiscal, with an expectation of smoothening of silicon prices following the ramp-up in operations of the planned and existing capacities. In the absence of this correction, tariffs might further increase by 15-20 paisa per unit to maintain the said returns," the statement added.

