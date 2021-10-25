India’s solar power tariffs expected to touch 2.6-2.7 per unit: Crisil Ratings

Despite running the world’s largest green energy programme, India has a domestic manufacturing capacity of only 3GW for solar cells and 15GW for solar modules. India’s solar cells and modules imports came down to $571.65 million in last financial year as compared to $2.16 billion and $1.68 billion in 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively. Of $571.65 million worth solar cells and module imports in 2020-21 by India, China alone accounted for $494.87 million followed by Thailand that accounted for $18.76 million.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}