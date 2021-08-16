India's top gas importer Petronet aims to extend LNG buy deal with Qatar

1 min read.Updated: 16 Aug 2021, 04:26 PM ISTNidhi Verma, Reuters
India's gas demand is set to rise as Prime Minister Narendra Modi targets raising the share of the cleaner fuel in the country's energy mix to 15% by 2030 from the current 6.2%
New Delhi: India's top gas importer Petronet LNG hopes to extend its long-term deal to purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar to beyond 2028, the company's head of finance V.K. Mishra said on Monday.
Petronet has a deal to buy 7.5 million tonnes per year (mtpa) of LNG from Qatar under a long-term deal expiring in 2028.