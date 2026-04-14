India’s waste-to-energy firms are on investor radar—but risks temper the outlook

Dipti SharmaMansi VermaNehal Chaliawala
4 min read14 Apr 2026, 11:16 AM IST
logo
In India, the waste-to-energy market was valued at $1.56 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach $1.97 billion by 2034.(HT)
Summary
Regulatory tailwinds and energy pressures are reviving a long-ignored sector, even as private equity and venture capital wait for clearer returns and execution stability.

MUMBAI: As landfill capacity tightens in major cities and energy security concerns rise, investors are beginning to revisit a sector long avoided for its execution risks. Waste-to-energy in India is emerging as a policy-supported investment theme, moving from a neglected infrastructure niche, but it remains early, illiquid and operationally constrained.

The shift is being reinforced by new regulatory signals. The newly notified Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026 are expected to improve waste segregation and bring greater predictability to project pipelines for companies such as Antony Waste Handling Cell, prompting domestic and global investors to take a fresh look at the sector.

Globally, the waste-to-energy market, valued at $37.29 billion in 2025, is projected to grow to $51.68 billion by 2034 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.62%, according to a March 2026 report by Fortune Business Research Insights. Asia-Pacific accounted for a 48.24% share in 2025, led by activity in India, China and Japan, the report added.

In India, the waste-to-energy market was valued at $1.56 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach $1.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 2.55% from 2026 to 2034, according to consulting firm IMARC Group.

Also Read | Inside India’s tougher waste management regime

Unlocking investor interest

Multiple forces are converging to draw attention to waste-to-energy, a sub-sector within renewables.

First, regulation is beginning to fix long-standing bottlenecks. The SWM Rules, 2026, along with updated Central Electricity Authority (CEA) guidelines, are expected to improve feedstock quality and provide greater visibility on power purchase agreements—two areas that have historically constrained project viability.

According to Guillaume Dourdin, chief executive and managing director of Indian arm of French waste management major Veolia, these changes are addressing persistent gaps around waste segregation and revenue predictability.

Second, project economics are improving.

Vaibhav Garg, director, Infrastructure & Real Assets Investment Banking at Avendus Capital, said investor appetite has picked up over the past year, supported by regulatory momentum, net-zero commitments and volatility in global fuel and gas prices.

“We are seeing a spike in investor appetite owing to a firmer regulatory push, stronger net-zero and circular economy initiatives by C&I (commercial and industrial) customers and global circumstances affecting fuel and natural gas prices (driving domestic biogas production),” said Garg.

He added that across the sector, equity internal rates of return are typically in the high-teens, depending on project risks and dynamics.

Third, demand-side pressures are becoming harder to ignore. With landfill capacity in major cities nearing exhaustion, waste-to-energy is increasingly being seen as necessary infrastructure.

The fact that private equity investors are actively considering the sector marks a shift from a few years ago, when they largely avoided it, pointed out Dourdin of Veolia. The company is in talks with investors to explore entry into this segment, he said.

Also Read | E-waste control: Axe that floor price and adapt to market reality

Early strategic bets

Large conglomerates are also beginning to step in.

Reliance Industries Ltd has planned a 65,000 crore investment to set up 500 compressed biogas (CBG) plants in Andhra Pradesh over the next five years. More recently, JFE Engineering Corp. has partnered with Antony Waste Handling Cell to develop waste-to-energy plants in Andhra Pradesh—its first such investment in India.

Akira Usui, director, Recycling Business Promotion Division, Environmental Solutions Sector at JFE Engineering, said, “We are exploring more investments in this sector in big cities.”

A convergence of policy push, structural need and global capital interest, along with improving project bankability and execution visibility, resulted in this investment, even as JFE has operated in India for over two decades, Usui said.

Antony Waste Handling Cell chairman Jose Jacob said several private equity players have shown interest in understanding the company’s business model.

Separately, renewable energy firm SAEL, which operates agri-waste-to-energy plants alongside solar assets, has attracted global capital, including a $20 million investment from a Norwegian state fund ahead of its planned initial public offer (IPO) in October.

Also Read | India's solar waste crisis: CEA pushes for urgent recycling action

Cautious capital

Even as interest builds, investors remain cautious owing to the long gestation period in this sector.

“This is not a classical startup model driven by valuation cycles, it is closer to project financing, where assets stabilise over time and generate long-term cash flows,” said Vasudha Madhavan, founder and chief executive, Ostara Advisors.

Projects typically take two to three years to stabilise before generating steady returns, making them better suited to patient capital.

“These are operationally heavy businesses that don’t fit the typical VC model. They take time to mature and scale,” said Abhinav Negi, Lead – Climate and Deeptech at Zerodha’s Rainmatter.

For now, investor enthusiasm is returning faster than capital deployment. “Everyone is getting excited, but the level of excitement has not translated yet to realization,” Dourdin said.

This also comes as feedstock availability continues to be a constraint. “There’s no point building high-tech plants if you cannot ensure consistent feedstock supply,” Negi said.

“If you can channel the waste properly in a structured way, the sector can scale much faster,” Madhavan added, noting the need for greater privatisation in waste segregation and logistics.

Early large-scale bets are beginning to build a more predictable pipeline, even as mainstream venture capital and private equity firms continue to evaluate the sector.

Rainmatter, the investment arm of Zerodha, has backed around nine startups across the waste management and waste-to-energy ecosystem, including Green Worms, Hasiru Dala Innovations, PadCare Labs, Ossus, Wastelink and Akshayakalpa Organic, among others, over the past few years.

About the Authors

Dipti Sharma

Dipti has spent nearly a decade happily knee-deep in the fast-moving, occasionally nerve-wracking, and always fascinating world of stock markets, tracking everything from sharp sell-offs to surprise rallies, and the narratives that drive them. She began her journalism journey at Informist, sharpened her market instincts at CNBC Digital and Moneycontrol, and is now charting new territory with Mint. Here, she is exploring new ground, bringing together sharp analysis, on-ground insights, and a keen eye for what really moves markets.<br><br>Before stepping into journalism, Dipti studied law and worked with a solicitor firm for close to three years, an experience that gave her a strong foundation in analytical thinking, contracts, and corporate structures. But the pull of markets and storytelling proved stronger, prompting a switch from law to journalism.<br><br>She writes about stocks and investments, but that’s only part of the story. Dipti also teams up with market experts to turn complex trends into sharp, easy-to-understand videos, occasionally peeks at deals and acquisitions, and regularly picks the brains of industry leaders. Somewhere between earnings calls, market swings, and boardroom chatter, she’s always looking for the next story that explains what’s really moving the markets.

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Nehal Chaliawala

Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang mergers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics