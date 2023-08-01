New Delhi: India’s wind energy sector is witnessing a remarkable surge, with the installed capacity reaching an impressive 43,773 megawatts (MW) as of 30 June 2023, said RK Singh, Union minister for new & renewable energy and power.

The country’s focus on sustainable energy sources has resulted in a substantial 71,814 million units of electricity being generated from wind energy during the fiscal year 2022-23.

In a written reply to a question, in Rajya Sabha, the minister said, “The installed wind energy generation capacity of the country was 43,773 MW, as on 30th June 2023. During FY 2022-23, the quantum of electricity generated from wind energy in country was 71,814 million units."

“The major wind energy producing States for the year 2022-23 were Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana," he added.

The minister informed that in line with the prime minister’s announcement at COP26, the ministry of new and renewable energy is working towards achieving 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources by the year 2030, which also includes wind energy capacity.

As per the Central Electricity Authority’s ‘Report on Optimal Generation Capacity Mix for 2029-30 Version 2.0’, the likely installed capacity of wind energy by the end of the year 2029-30 is estimated to be 99,895 MW.