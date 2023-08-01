India’s installed wind energy capacity to rise to 99.9GW by 2029-301 min read 01 Aug 2023, 07:00 PM IST
The ministry of new and renewable energy is working towards achieving 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources by the year 2030, which also includes wind energy capacity.
New Delhi: India’s wind energy sector is witnessing a remarkable surge, with the installed capacity reaching an impressive 43,773 megawatts (MW) as of 30 June 2023, said RK Singh, Union minister for new & renewable energy and power.
