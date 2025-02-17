The dynamics of India-US oil partnership, in 3 charts

Amid threats of reciprocal tariffs by US President Donald Trump, India has reaffirmed its commitment to make the US a leading supplier of crude oil and petroleum products and liquified natural gas during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country. This could lead to a significant shift in the energy basket of India and the US. The US is the top producer of crude oil in the world, while India is the third largest consumer. As such, India can provide a huge market to the US’ abundant oil, which is not always compatible with the latter’s domestic needs.