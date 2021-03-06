IndiGrid InvIT to acquire northeast power transmission project for 4,625 crore

Also, state-owned Power Grid Corp. India Ltd (PGCIL) is in advanced talks with investors for its first tranche of projects through an InvIT. The draft offer document for this first tranche of projects held in a special purpose vehicle (SPVs) through an InvIT has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for monetising five of its tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) assets valued at about Rs7,000 crore.

