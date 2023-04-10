New Delhi: India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has maintained a neutral outlook on the power sector for FY24 as it believes the overall plant load factor (PLF) of thermal power plants would continue to improve and reach closer to 65% during the year.

“This is backed by the consistent growth in power demand, expected at 6.5% y-o-y for FY24 and FY25, and continued dependence on coal-based generation, in absence of any major increase in capacity additions in any other sectors except renewables," an Ind-Ra statement said.

Also, the share of renewables is likely to grow gradually due to their inherent nature of low PLFs, giving thrust to the thermal sector in the near to medium term.

However, Ind-Ra expects significant thermal capacity additions in FY24 of 13.5GW and 9.5GW in FY25 by central and state entities which is likely to keep PLFs flattish post FY24.

Ind-Ra expects renewable capacity addition to remain rangebound at 12-15GW for FY24.

“While the total under construction renewable book as of December 2022 has seen a sharp increase to around 70GW (December 2021: 31GW), uncertainties on account of higher input costs, increase in interest rates and deleveraging targets of some corporates could keep the additions limited. While there is some cooling-off of input costs for solar and wind manufacturers, which should aid in faster growth, a lower-than-expected addition in FY24 from renewables would aid the PLF recovery for thermal power even higher," it said.

The rating agency believes that the energy transition in terms of increasing generation from renewable sources would continue over the medium term. Furthermore, the impetus to fasten the energy transition to renewables would require technology support such as battery storage and green hydrogen, for the projects to be viable for commercial scale.

According to Ind-Ra, there has been a significant improvement in the debtor’s position for generating companies, a result of the tariff hikes taken by distribution companies and implementation of the late Payment Surcharge Scheme 2022, helping in effective management of working capital across players.

However, the incremental debt raised at the discom level on account of availing this scheme could pose a threat to receivables, if discom reforms including tariff hikes are not implemented in time.

Ind-Ra has also maintained a stable outlook for over 90% of its rated sector entities for FY24 (FY23: 80%). The rating agency expects the credit metrics of the rated companies in the sector to remain stable in FY24, led by additional EBITDA generation from new capacities, continued capex plans including additional capex for flue gas desulphurisation, a higher proportion of renewable capacity additions, while there could be a moderation in the working capital debt.