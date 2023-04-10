Thermal power plants’ PLFs to improve in FY24 led by increasing demand: Report1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 05:37 PM IST
The share of renewables is likely to grow gradually due to their inherent nature of low PLFs, giving thrust to the thermal sector in the near to medium term, India Ratings said
New Delhi: India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has maintained a neutral outlook on the power sector for FY24 as it believes the overall plant load factor (PLF) of thermal power plants would continue to improve and reach closer to 65% during the year.
