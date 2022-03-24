New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) on Thursday raised prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi and National Capital Region with immediate effect.

In Delhi, CNG price has been increased by Re 1 per kg to ₹59.01 per kg, and PNG rate has been hiked by Re 1 standard cubic meter (SCM) to ₹36.61 per SCM. This is the third increase in CNG prices in a month.

According to a notification from the company, PNG will be priced ₹35.86 per SCM in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. CNG will be sold for ₹61.58 per kg in these cities. In Gurugram, PNG is now priced at ₹34.81 per SCM and CNG costs ₹67.37 per kg.

Global gas and crude prices have been on the rise amid concerns over supply crunch post Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The price hike in PNG and CNG comes on the heels of oil marketing companies raising LPG prices. On Tuesday, the price of a non-subsidised 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was increased by ₹50 to ₹949.50 in Delhi and Mumbai.

Further, oil marketing companies have also resumed the daily price revision of petrol and diesel starting 22 March. In the past two days, petrol and diesel prices have been increased ₹1.60 per litre in total.

However, retail prices remained unchanged on Thursday. In the national capital, petrol is now priced at ₹97.01 and diesel price is at ₹88.27 per litre.

Price and other commodities, including LPG and CNG are expected to rise further with the Ukraine crisis still on. The surge in global oil and gas prices impacts India severely, as it imports around 85% of its energy requirements.

Around 1.50 p.m., the April contract of natural gas on the NYMEX was at $5.22 per metric million British thermal unit (MMBtu), lower by 0.23% from its previous close.

The May contract of Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $122.46 per barrel, higher by 0.76% from its previous close.

