Indraprastha Gas hikes CNG, PNG prices in Delhi-NCR

According to a notification from the company, PNG will be priced ₹35.86 per SCM in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. CNG will be sold for ₹61.58 per kg in these cities. In Gurugram, PNG is now priced at ₹34.81 per SCM and CNG costs ₹67.37 per kg.

