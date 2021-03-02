Home >Industry >Energy >IGL revises CNG and PNG prices in Delhi-NCR. Check latest rates here
IGL revises CNG and PNG prices in Delhi-NCR. Check latest rates here
2 min read.Updated: 02 Mar 2021, 08:50 AM ISTMeghna Sen
The prices of CNG, used in vehicles, in Delhi and other regions have been hiked by 70 paise per kg
PNG prices, which is the domestic cooking fuel, have also been hiked by 91 paise per SCM
After the consistent hiking of prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG, the consumers have suffered another blow as the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) have been hiked.
The prices of CNG, used in vehicles, in Delhi and adjoining areas have been hiked by another 70 paise per kg. PNG prices, which is the domestic cooking fuel, have also been hiked by 91 paise per SCM (Standard Cubic Meter).
This revision in rates will result in an increase of 70 paise per kg in the consumer prices of CNG in the national capital, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Muzzafarnagar, Shamli, Karnal, Kaithal and Rewari.
Here are the revised CNG prices in different cities: