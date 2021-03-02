IGL revises CNG and PNG prices in Delhi-NCR. Check latest rates here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the consistent hiking of prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG, the consumers have suffered another blow as the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) have been hiked.

The new prices came into effect today at 6 am.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the firm that retails CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to household kitchens, has announced the revised CNG and PNG prices "with effect from 6 am on March 2, 2021."

Taking to Twitter, IGL said, "Revised CNG price in NCT of Delhi is Rs.43.40/- per kg; while revised PNG price is Rs.28.41/- per SCM (including VAT)."

This revision in rates will result in an increase of 70 paise per kg in the consumer prices of CNG in the national capital, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Muzzafarnagar, Shamli, Karnal, Kaithal and Rewari.

New Delhi- Rs. 43.40 per kg

Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad- ₹ 49.08 per kg

49.08 per kg Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur- ₹ 60.50 per kg

60.50 per kg Muzzafarnagar and Shamli- ₹ 57.25 per kg

57.25 per kg Rewari, Haryana- ₹ 54.10 per kg

54.10 per kg Karnal and Kaithal- ₹ 51.38 per kg IGL also said, "There is no change in CNG price in Gurugram, which stays at ₹53.40/- per Kg."

Take a look at the PNG prices:

Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad- ₹ 28.36 per SCM

28.36 per SCM Rewari and Karnal- ₹ 28.46 per SCM

28.46 per SCM Muzzafarnagar, Shamli and Meerut- ₹ 32.67 per SCM A special cashback scheme of ₹0.50 per kg is offered for CNG fuelling done only at IGL CNG stations through IGL Smart Cards between 11 am to 4 pm and 12 am to 6 am, Indraprastha Gas Ltd said.