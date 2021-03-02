IGL revises CNG and PNG prices in Delhi-NCR. Check latest rates here

After the consistent hiking of prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG, the consumers have suffered another blow as the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) have been hiked.
After the consistent hiking of prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG, the consumers have suffered another blow as the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) have been hiked.
The prices of CNG, used in vehicles, in Delhi and adjoining areas have been hiked by another 70 paise per kg. PNG prices, which is the domestic cooking fuel, have also been hiked by 91 paise per SCM (Standard Cubic Meter).
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
2 min read . 06:12 AM IST
1 min read . 06:05 AM IST
1 min read . 06:00 AM IST
The prices of CNG, used in vehicles, in Delhi and adjoining areas have been hiked by another 70 paise per kg. PNG prices, which is the domestic cooking fuel, have also been hiked by 91 paise per SCM (Standard Cubic Meter).
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
2 min read . 06:12 AM IST
1 min read . 06:05 AM IST
1 min read . 06:00 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
The new prices came into effect today at 6 am.
Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the firm that retails CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to household kitchens, has announced the revised CNG and PNG prices "with effect from 6 am on March 2, 2021."
Taking to Twitter, IGL said, "Revised CNG price in NCT of Delhi is Rs.43.40/- per kg; while revised PNG price is Rs.28.41/- per SCM (including VAT)."
This revision in rates will result in an increase of 70 paise per kg in the consumer prices of CNG in the national capital, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Muzzafarnagar, Shamli, Karnal, Kaithal and Rewari.
Here are the revised CNG prices in different cities:
1 min read . 05:08 AM IST
1 min read . 08:26 AM IST
4 min read . 10:04 AM IST
2 min read . 06:18 AM IST
- New Delhi- Rs. 43.40 per kg
- Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad- ₹49.08 per kg
- Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur- ₹60.50 per kg
- Muzzafarnagar and Shamli- ₹57.25 per kg
- Rewari, Haryana- ₹54.10 per kg
- Karnal and Kaithal- ₹51.38 per kg
IGL also said, "There is no change in CNG price in Gurugram, which stays at ₹53.40/- per Kg."
Take a look at the PNG prices:
- Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad- ₹28.36 per SCM
- Rewari and Karnal- ₹28.46 per SCM
- Muzzafarnagar, Shamli and Meerut- ₹32.67 per SCM
A special cashback scheme of ₹0.50 per kg is offered for CNG fuelling done only at IGL CNG stations through IGL Smart Cards between 11 am to 4 pm and 12 am to 6 am, Indraprastha Gas Ltd said.