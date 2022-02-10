Industry bodies seek PM’s intervention to resolve prolonged coal crisis

A joint statement from the industry bodies said that the substantial curtailment in coal supply through rail and road modes in recent weeks has pushed NPS coal consumers to the extent of "severely catastrophic" conditions. The coal requirement of non-regulated sub-sectors is around 25-30% of the total coal production and requires around 5 lakh tonne of coal daily for sustainable operations. However, they have been receiving less than 3 lakh tonne of coal every day which is leading to derailment of operations and rampant losses.

