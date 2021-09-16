Inox Wind looks to monetize O&M unit

“The company has already started talks with some private equity investors for a stake sale in the O&M business—Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Ltd (IWISL). This could be in the form of a controlling stake sale or a minority stake sale depending on the valuation they are able to get. The company is looking at a valuation of about ₹3,000-3,500 crore for the O&M business," said one of the people cited above, requesting anonymity.