Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Energy >Inox Wind looks to monetize O&M unit

Inox Wind looks to monetize O&M unit

Premium
Inox is also exploring an IPO of the business. Photo: iStock
1 min read . 11:31 PM IST Swaraj Singh Dhanjal

The company has already started talks with some private equity investors for a stake sale in the O&M business—Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Ltd

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI : Wind turbine maker Inox Wind Ltd is looking to raise capital via a stake sale to private equity investors, or an initial public offering, of its operations and maintenance (O&M) subsidiary, said two people aware of the development.

Wind turbine maker Inox Wind Ltd is looking to raise capital via a stake sale to private equity investors, or an initial public offering, of its operations and maintenance (O&M) subsidiary, said two people aware of the development.

Inox Wind is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market and makes key components of wind turbine generators (WTGs) in-house.

Inox Wind is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market and makes key components of wind turbine generators (WTGs) in-house.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“The company has already started talks with some private equity investors for a stake sale in the O&M business—Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Ltd (IWISL). This could be in the form of a controlling stake sale or a minority stake sale depending on the valuation they are able to get. The company is looking at a valuation of about 3,000-3,500 crore for the O&M business," said one of the people cited above, requesting anonymity.

“Inox is also exploring an IPO of the business. It all depends on where they get the best valuation," he added.

Inox has multi-year O&M agreements with customers. The O&M revenue earning wind turbine portfolio of the company stands at 1,514MW. “O&M revenue is non-cyclical, higher margins and provides steady cash flows, making it an attractive business for investors. The company has an order book of 1.3GW, to be supplied over the next two years, which will increase the revenues of the O&M business," he added. An email sent to Inox Wind did not elicit a response till press time.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

UK health service begins Covid booster vaccine rollout

Premium

Sensex ends above 59,000, Nifty tops 17,600; IndusInd B ...

Premium

Vaccination picks up in large developing countries in A ...

Premium

Has Clubhouse plateaued before it peaked?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!