Inside India’s race to secure lithium

Even as India attempts to catch up, there are several concerns about the terms of the mining concessions that China’s state-owned entities have managed to secure in countries such as Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile—the so-called lithium triangle. These concerns are not unfounded since India’s quest for energy security could be easily derailed by a hostile neighbour, with which border disputes are yet to be resolved. “China is known to house large lithium reserves and has also secured many lithium mines across multiple countries (in order) to ensure steady sources of supply for both lithium and cobalt," said Pratik Kamdar, co-founder of Neuron Energy, a startup that supplies lithium-ion and lead acid batteries to the Indian EV sector. “India, on the other hand, has set up public sector undertakings to collaborate and partner with mineral-rich countries such as Australia and many in South America."