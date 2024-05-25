Inside the Rockefeller clan’s intensifying feud with Exxon
Christopher M. Matthews , The Wall Street Journal 13 min read 25 May 2024, 02:24 PM IST
SummaryThey have suffered reversals in their efforts to hold the energy giant to account for climate change, but the family that owes its fortune to oil isn’t backing down.
A fifth-generation heir to the Rockefeller fortune, Miranda Kaiser was busy raising her children in Florence, Italy, when her older brother presented her with his dying wish almost five years ago.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less