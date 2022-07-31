Install solar panels at home to generate power: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has urged the people of Telangana to install solar panels in their homes for generating power and help India make a ‘power’ country
Union Minister G Kishan reddy has urged the people of Telangana to generate power in their homes using solar panels. He says government will buy power from such people who generate it using solar panels reported news agency ANI.
His remarks come in the backdrop of theNational Solar rooftop portal which was virtually launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while participating in the grand finale of the ‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya - Power @2047' on Saturday.
The Minister while speaking to ANI said "PM Modi has inaugurated the solar power projects under NTPC projects by giving ₹500 crores to Telangana. Solar panels on the water are the biggest project started in Telangana. I want to thank PM Modi for inaugurating such a huge project on behalf of the farmers and people of Telangana,"
He further added, "A new app is also inaugurated to generate power through solar energy on the rooftop of houses. I request people to use solar panels to generate power at home. If you produce more solar, the government will buy and you will get money, 40 per cent subsidy will also be given because in the country along with food, clothes and house, the current (electricity) has also become important. So everyone should try to generate power through solar and make India a power country,"
PM lays emphasis on energy sector:
Before the minister's statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also laid emphasis on the energy sector saying that the energy sector will play a huge role in accelerating India's progress over the next 25 years, and urging states and union territories to clear their pending power dues as soon as possible.
He reminded them that if a common man could pay his electricity dues regularly, why was it that some states failed in paying theirs?
The Prime Minister had also informed that in the last 8 years, about 1,70,000 MW of electricity generation capacity has been added in the country.
He said that One Nation One Power Grid has become the strength of the country and about 1,70,000 circuit kilometre transmission lines have been laid to connect the entire country.
He further added, "We had resolved to create 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by the completion of 75 years of independence. Today we have come close to this goal. So far, about 170 GW capacity has been installed from non-fossil sources,"